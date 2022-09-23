A peek at Heliogen Inc. (HLGN): Who has invested in It?

Heliogen Inc. (NYSE: HLGN) is -86.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.68 and a high of $16.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HLGN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.41% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.68% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 57.0% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.15, the stock is -3.85% and -6.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.28 million and changing 23.56% at the moment leaves the stock -50.90% off its SMA200. HLGN registered -78.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -63.56%.

The stock witnessed a -10.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -38.57%, and is -1.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.71% over the week and 11.54% over the month.

Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) has around 150 employees, a market worth around $401.92M and $13.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 27.98% and -86.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-20.50%).

Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Heliogen Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/30/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 90.70% this year

Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 190.18M, and float is at 141.99M with Short Float at 2.39%.

Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) Insider Activity

A total of 77 insider transactions have happened at Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 71 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by NeoTribe Partners I, LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that NeoTribe Partners I, LLC sold 111,263 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 25 at a price of $2.48 per share for a total of $0.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.73 million shares.

Heliogen Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 24 that NeoTribe Partners I, LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 138,665 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 24 and was made at $2.55 per share for $0.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.73 million shares of the HLGN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 23, NeoTribe Partners I, LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 159,747 shares at an average price of $2.42 for $0.39 million. The insider now directly holds 738,621 shares of Heliogen Inc. (HLGN).