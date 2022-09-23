A peek at Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO): Who has invested in It?

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) is 49.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.69 and a high of $33.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MRO stock was last observed hovering at around $25.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.59%.

Currently trading at $24.59, the stock is -5.56% and 1.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.39 million and changing -2.34% at the moment leaves the stock 5.75% off its SMA200. MRO registered 104.58% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -3.87%.

The stock witnessed a -4.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.67%, and is -8.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.36% over the week and 3.71% over the month.

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) has around 1531 employees, a market worth around $17.03B and $7.33B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.83 and Fwd P/E is 5.79. Profit margin for the company is 42.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 110.35% and -26.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.50%).

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 165.50% this year

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 703.00M, and float is at 676.25M with Short Float at 2.72%.

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Whitehead Dane E, the company’s Executive VP and CFO. SEC filings show that Whitehead Dane E sold 33,252 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 19 at a price of $26.01 per share for a total of $0.86 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.26 million shares.

Marathon Oil Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 31 that TILLMAN LEE M (Chairman, President and CEO) sold a total of 81,390 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 31 and was made at $25.23 per share for $2.05 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.99 million shares of the MRO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 30, TILLMAN LEE M (Chairman, President and CEO) disposed off 2,079 shares at an average price of $26.05 for $54161.0. The insider now directly holds 1,068,009 shares of Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO).

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) that is trading 64.05% up over the past 12 months and Chevron Corporation (CVX) that is 58.63% higher over the same period. Shell plc (SHEL) is 26.92% up on the 1-year trading charts.