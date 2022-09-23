A peek at New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT): Who has invested in It?

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ: NYMT) is -29.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.24 and a high of $4.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NYMT stock was last observed hovering at around $2.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.36% off the consensus price target high of $5.50 offered by analysts, but current levels are 12.67% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.62, the stock is -6.74% and -9.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.15 million and changing -3.68% at the moment leaves the stock -19.90% off its SMA200. NYMT registered -39.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.99%.

The stock witnessed a -9.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.50%, and is -5.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.49% over the week and 3.27% over the month.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) has around 64 employees, a market worth around $975.64M and $255.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.04. Profit margin for the company is -42.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.96% and -41.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.90%).

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) Analyst Forecasts

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 142.60% this year

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 381.20M, and float is at 373.34M with Short Float at 2.67%.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) that is trading -28.70% down over the past 12 months and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) that is -55.46% lower over the same period. AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) is -33.56% down on the 1-year trading charts.