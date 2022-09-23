A peek at STORE Capital Corporation (STOR): Who has invested in It?

STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR) is -7.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.48 and a high of $36.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The STOR stock was last observed hovering at around $31.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $32.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 3.88% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -26.88% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.72, the stock is 11.55% and 12.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.82 million and changing 0.06% at the moment leaves the stock 8.03% off its SMA200. STOR registered -7.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 9.12%.

The stock witnessed a 14.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.11%, and is -1.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.71% over the week and 1.52% over the month.

STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) has around 117 employees, a market worth around $9.03B and $854.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.61 and Fwd P/E is 27.39. Profit margin for the company is 38.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.58% and -12.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.30%).

STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

STORE Capital Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.20% this year

STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 280.84M, and float is at 280.04M with Short Float at 2.69%.

STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 9 times.

STORE Capital Corporation (STOR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corporation (O) that is trading -4.75% down over the past 12 months. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) is -39.49% down on the 1-year trading charts.