Altria Group Inc. (MO) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) is -8.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.00 and a high of $57.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MO stock was last observed hovering at around $43.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26% off its average median price target of $46.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.37% off the consensus price target high of $68.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -20.19% lower than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.27, the stock is -2.51% and -2.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.63 million and changing 0.60% at the moment leaves the stock -11.25% off its SMA200. MO registered -10.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.70%.

The stock witnessed a -4.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.79%, and is 3.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.62% over the week and 1.82% over the month.

Altria Group Inc. (MO) has around 6000 employees, a market worth around $77.41B and $25.48B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 44.52 and Fwd P/E is 8.50. Profit margin for the company is 6.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.54% and -24.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (35.60%).

Altria Group Inc. (MO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Altria Group Inc. (MO) is a “Hold”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Altria Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -44.60% this year

Altria Group Inc. (MO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.81B, and float is at 1.80B with Short Float at 0.94%.

Altria Group Inc. (MO) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Altria Group Inc. (MO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 10 times.

Altria Group Inc. (MO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) that is trading -4.70% down over the past 12 months.