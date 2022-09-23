B2Gold Corp. (BTG) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

B2Gold Corp. (AMEX: BTG) is -20.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.91 and a high of $5.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BTG stock was last observed hovering at around $3.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03%.

Currently trading at $3.12, the stock is -4.75% and -6.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.86 million and changing -0.95% at the moment leaves the stock -18.90% off its SMA200. BTG registered -12.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.47%.

The stock witnessed a -6.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.86%, and is -5.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.59% over the week and 4.54% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 5.29 and Fwd P/E is 8.21. Distance from 52-week low is 7.22% and -38.46% from its 52-week high.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 2.80% this year

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.06B, and float is at 1.05B with Short Float at 0.65%.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) Insider Activity

A total of 102 insider transactions have happened at B2Gold Corp. (BTG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 52 and purchases happening 50 times.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is trading -26.92% down over the past 12 months and Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) that is -52.00% lower over the same period.