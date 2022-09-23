BitNile Holdings Inc. (NILE) Volatility At 8.63%, Should You Add A Position?

BitNile Holdings Inc. (AMEX: NILE) is -83.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.20 and a high of $2.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NILE stock was last observed hovering at around $0.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $3.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 96.36% off the consensus price target high of $5.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 90.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.20, the stock is -25.89% and -33.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.61 million and changing -3.99% at the moment leaves the stock -67.84% off its SMA200. NILE registered -91.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -71.13%.

The stock witnessed a -31.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.43%, and is -20.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.63% over the week and 6.94% over the month.

BitNile Holdings Inc. (NILE) has around 323 employees, a market worth around $68.50M and $27.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 1.05% and -92.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.00%).

BitNile Holdings Inc. (NILE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BitNile Holdings Inc. (NILE) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BitNile Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/23/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 87.40% this year

BitNile Holdings Inc. (NILE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 289.67M, and float is at 285.19M with Short Float at 6.23%.

BitNile Holdings Inc. (NILE) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at BitNile Holdings Inc. (NILE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BitNile Holdings, Inc., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that BitNile Holdings, Inc. bought 2,082 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 20 at a price of $6.03 per share for a total of $12556.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.76 million shares.

BitNile Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 19 that BitNile Holdings, Inc. (10% Owner) bought a total of 14,931 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 19 and was made at $6.19 per share for $92484.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.76 million shares of the NILE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 19, BitNile Holdings, Inc. (10% Owner) acquired 100 shares at an average price of $1.26 for $126.0. The insider now directly holds 15,000 shares of BitNile Holdings Inc. (NILE).