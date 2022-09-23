Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Volatility At 2.24%, Should You Add A Position?

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) is 14.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $53.22 and a high of $80.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BMY stock was last observed hovering at around $69.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.83%.

Currently trading at $71.29, the stock is 2.01% and -1.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.99 million and changing 2.63% at the moment leaves the stock 0.57% off its SMA200. BMY registered 18.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.13%.

The stock witnessed a -2.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.24%, and is -0.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.24% over the week and 2.26% over the month.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) has around 32200 employees, a market worth around $152.78B and $47.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.69 and Fwd P/E is 8.89. Profit margin for the company is 14.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.95% and -11.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.40%).

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 178.00% this year

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.14B, and float is at 2.13B with Short Float at 1.06%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Caforio Giovanni, the company’s Board Chair and CEO. SEC filings show that Caforio Giovanni sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 20 at a price of $69.71 per share for a total of $1.74 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.48 million shares.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 15 that Caforio Giovanni (Board Chair and CEO) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 15 and was made at $71.84 per share for $3.59 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.5 million shares of the BMY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 14, Powell Ann (EVP, Chief Human Resources) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $70.75 for $1.77 million. The insider now directly holds 50,476 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY).

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 1.37% up over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is 1.41% higher over the same period. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is -18.92% down on the 1-year trading charts.