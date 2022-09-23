Clarivate Plc (CLVT) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT) is -55.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.16 and a high of $25.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CLVT stock was last observed hovering at around $10.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.33% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 24.57% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.56, the stock is -9.08% and -17.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.62 million and changing 0.67% at the moment leaves the stock -33.03% off its SMA200. CLVT registered -55.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.99%.

The stock witnessed a -13.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.36%, and is -3.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.42% over the week and 3.64% over the month.

Clarivate Plc (CLVT) has around 11095 employees, a market worth around $7.34B and $2.35B in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.94. Profit margin for the company is -1.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.94% and -58.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.10%).

Clarivate Plc (CLVT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Clarivate Plc (CLVT) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 32.10% this year

Clarivate Plc (CLVT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 674.26M, and float is at 536.37M with Short Float at 5.48%.

Clarivate Plc (CLVT) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Clarivate Plc (CLVT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Snyder Andrew Miles, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Snyder Andrew Miles bought 51,063 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 15 at a price of $11.58 per share for a total of $0.59 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.26 million shares.

Clarivate Plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 14 that Snyder Andrew Miles (Director) bought a total of 208,333 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 14 and was made at $11.61 per share for $2.42 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the CLVT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 16, Samson James Gordon (Chief Product Officer) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $14.25 for $0.71 million. The insider now directly holds 838,787 shares of Clarivate Plc (CLVT).