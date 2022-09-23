Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) is -15.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.91 and a high of $2.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DNN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $2.02 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.67% off the consensus price target high of $4.58 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -8.41% lower than the price target low of $1.07 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.16, the stock is -12.81% and -4.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.62 million and changing -5.69% at the moment leaves the stock -11.46% off its SMA200. DNN registered -15.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $39.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.86.

The stock witnessed a 5.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.07%, and is -11.45% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.28% over the week and 7.99% over the month.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) has around 66 employees, a market worth around $990.14M and $18.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.31. Distance from 52-week low is 27.47% and -45.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.90%).

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Denison Mines Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 192.30% this year

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 817.93M, and float is at 810.21M with Short Float at 5.68%.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) that is trading -32.75% down over the past 12 months and Cameco Corporation (CCJ) that is 28.56% higher over the same period. Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) is 14.15% up on the 1-year trading charts.