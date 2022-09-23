Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) is -85.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.80 and a high of $11.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FFIE stock was last observed hovering at around $0.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.5% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 92.5% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.75, the stock is -33.34% and -68.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 32.97 million and changing -7.61% at the moment leaves the stock -80.10% off its SMA200. FFIE registered -92.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -86.20%.

The stock witnessed a -57.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -69.33%, and is -29.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.33% over the week and 15.94% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is -6.82% and -93.37% from its 52-week high.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/30/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -276.80% this year

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 322.72M, and float is at 118.44M with Short Float at 18.14%.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.