First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) is -33.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.31 and a high of $14.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AG stock was last observed hovering at around $7.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.27% off its average median price target of $9.90 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.83% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 4.92% higher than the price target low of $7.72 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.34, the stock is -4.29% and -3.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.92 million and changing -3.55% at the moment leaves the stock -25.42% off its SMA200. AG registered -40.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.76.

The stock witnessed a -4.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.17%, and is -4.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.87% over the week and 5.09% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 3670.00 and Fwd P/E is 17.90. Distance from 52-week low is 16.32% and -49.97% from its 52-week high.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

First Majestic Silver Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -400.00% this year

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 262.76M, and float is at 236.84M with Short Float at 7.88%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is trading -26.92% down over the past 12 months and Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) that is -33.72% lower over the same period. Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) is -35.28% down on the 1-year trading charts.