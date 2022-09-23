FREYR Battery (FREY) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) is 37.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.42 and a high of $15.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FREY stock was last observed hovering at around $15.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $19.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.88% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 3.94% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.37, the stock is 17.53% and 36.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.94 million and changing -0.13% at the moment leaves the stock 56.52% off its SMA200. FREY registered 50.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 38.84%.

The stock witnessed a 50.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 121.79%, and is 5.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.51% over the week and 8.27% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 139.41% and -3.64% from its 52-week high.

FREYR Battery (FREY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FREYR Battery (FREY) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FREYR Battery is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/14/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.90% this year

FREYR Battery (FREY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 116.83M, and float is at 90.61M with Short Float at 7.19%.