Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) is -48.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.00 and a high of $5.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HMY stock was last observed hovering at around $2.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $3.05 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.81% off the consensus price target high of $4.42 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 6.99% higher than the price target low of $2.29 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.13, the stock is -14.48% and -27.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.44 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -42.94% off its SMA200. HMY registered -34.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -59.43%.

The stock witnessed a -34.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.02%, and is 1.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.41% over the week and 5.76% over the month.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) has around 38459 employees, a market worth around $1.25B and $2.43B in sales. Profit margin for the company is 9.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.50% and -61.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.40%).

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 603.20% this year

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 610.00M, and float is at 432.93M with Short Float at 3.47%.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Gold Fields Limited (GFI) that is trading -8.14% down over the past 12 months and AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) that is -15.65% lower over the same period. DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) is -39.57% down on the 1-year trading charts.