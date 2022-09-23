Here are the top Institutional holders of Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) shares

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) is -19.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.53 and a high of $25.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GOLD stock was last observed hovering at around $15.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.18% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are 11.35% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.07, the stock is -1.97% and -3.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 18.77 million and changing -0.72% at the moment leaves the stock -22.70% off its SMA200. GOLD registered -16.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.82.

The stock witnessed a -6.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.23%, and is -0.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.52% over the week and 3.08% over the month.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) has around 21300 employees, a market worth around $26.52B and $11.85B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.41 and Fwd P/E is 14.73. Profit margin for the company is 16.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.72% and -41.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.40%).

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Barrick Gold Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.00% this year

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.78B, and float is at 1.76B with Short Float at 5.18%.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) that is trading -21.69% down over the past 12 months and Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) that is 5.64% higher over the same period. Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) is -3.92% down on the 1-year trading charts.