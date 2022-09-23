Here are the top Institutional holders of Blackstone Inc. (BX) shares

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX) is -34.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $86.97 and a high of $149.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BX stock was last observed hovering at around $88.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.37% off its average median price target of $120.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.18% off the consensus price target high of $153.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 16.27% higher than the price target low of $102.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $85.40, the stock is -11.03% and -13.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.46 million and changing -3.80% at the moment leaves the stock -23.53% off its SMA200. BX registered -32.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.01%.

The stock witnessed a -16.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.52%, and is -9.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.91% over the week and 3.70% over the month.

Blackstone Inc. (BX) has around 3795 employees, a market worth around $106.42B and $17.74B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.59 and Fwd P/E is 14.85. Profit margin for the company is 22.50%. Distance from 52-week low is -1.81% and -42.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (69.00%).

Blackstone Inc. (BX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Blackstone Inc. (BX) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Blackstone Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/20/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 442.50% this year

Blackstone Inc. (BX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 707.38M, and float is at 696.15M with Short Float at 2.19%.

Blackstone Inc. (BX) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Blackstone Inc. (BX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Blackstone Holdings III L.P., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Blackstone Holdings III L.P. sold 7,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 25 at a price of $32.68 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.86 million shares.

Blackstone Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 24 that Blackstone Holdings III L.P. (10% Owner) sold a total of 28,993 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 24 and was made at $32.63 per share for $0.95 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.87 million shares of the BX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 23, Blackstone Holdings III L.P. (10% Owner) disposed off 41,500 shares at an average price of $32.94 for $1.37 million. The insider now directly holds 898,993 shares of Blackstone Inc. (BX).