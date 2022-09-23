Here are the top Institutional holders of Nikola Corporation (NKLA) shares

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) is -58.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.10 and a high of $15.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NKLA stock was last observed hovering at around $4.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.3%.

Currently trading at $4.08, the stock is -23.02% and -31.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 22.45 million and changing -6.85% at the moment leaves the stock -44.59% off its SMA200. NKLA registered -63.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -55.36%.

The stock witnessed a -29.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.04%, and is -21.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.80% over the week and 6.81% over the month.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) has around 900 employees, a market worth around $1.80B and $20.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -0.49% and -73.78% from its 52-week high.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nikola Corporation (NKLA) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nikola Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -51.10% this year

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 425.32M, and float is at 259.19M with Short Float at 28.84%.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Nikola Corporation (NKLA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RUSSELL MARK A, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that RUSSELL MARK A sold 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 21 at a price of $4.32 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.81 million shares.

Nikola Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 20 that RUSSELL MARK A (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 20 and was made at $4.57 per share for $0.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.81 million shares of the NKLA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 19, RUSSELL MARK A (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 91,114 shares at an average price of $4.87 for $0.44 million. The insider now directly holds 2,812,346 shares of Nikola Corporation (NKLA).