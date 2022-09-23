Here are the top Institutional holders of NIO Inc. (NIO) shares

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) is -42.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.67 and a high of $44.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NIO stock was last observed hovering at around $18.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05%.

Currently trading at $18.35, the stock is -6.69% and -7.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 36.69 million and changing 0.27% at the moment leaves the stock -15.46% off its SMA200. NIO registered -48.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.10%.

The stock witnessed a 0.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.39%, and is -14.69% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.65% over the week and 6.61% over the month.

NIO Inc. (NIO) has around 15204 employees, a market worth around $32.72B and $5.71B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -24.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.24% and -58.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.80%).

NIO Inc. (NIO) Analyst Forecasts

NIO Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.70% this year

NIO Inc. (NIO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.63B, and float is at 1.51B with Short Float at 3.99%.