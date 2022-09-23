Here are the top Institutional holders of Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) shares

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) is -15.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.70 and a high of $46.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PLUG stock was last observed hovering at around $25.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.58% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.31% off the consensus price target high of $78.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 4.24% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.94, the stock is -14.75% and -3.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.3 million and changing -6.19% at the moment leaves the stock 2.63% off its SMA200. PLUG registered -11.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.39%.

The stock witnessed a -8.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.97%, and is -18.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.59% over the week and 6.18% over the month.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) has around 2449 employees, a market worth around $14.37B and $597.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 88.50% and -48.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.10%).

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 51.00% this year

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 578.04M, and float is at 518.53M with Short Float at 12.46%.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 27 times.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) that is trading -7.53% down over the past 12 months and The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) that is -5.15% lower over the same period. Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) is -57.68% down on the 1-year trading charts.