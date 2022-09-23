Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA)

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) is -37.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.37 and a high of $98.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AA stock was last observed hovering at around $39.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.89% off its average median price target of $55.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.97% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 16.62% higher than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.52, the stock is -23.27% and -23.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.84 million and changing -4.80% at the moment leaves the stock -38.93% off its SMA200. AA registered -21.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -60.18%.

The stock witnessed a -29.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.52%, and is -13.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.35% over the week and 5.96% over the month.

Alcoa Corporation (AA) has around 12200 employees, a market worth around $6.86B and $13.39B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.40 and Fwd P/E is 5.36. Profit margin for the company is 7.20%. Distance from 52-week low is -4.70% and -61.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.00%).

Alcoa Corporation (AA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alcoa Corporation (AA) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alcoa Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/13/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 347.00% this year

Alcoa Corporation (AA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 182.00M, and float is at 173.82M with Short Float at 6.29%.

Alcoa Corporation (AA) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Alcoa Corporation (AA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Slaven John D, the company’s EVP & Chief Operations Officer. SEC filings show that Slaven John D sold 28,326 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 24 at a price of $75.33 per share for a total of $2.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54730.0 shares.

Alcoa Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 18 that Elam Harden Sonya (EVP & Chief Ext. Aff. Officer) sold a total of 1,317 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 18 and was made at $78.19 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33484.0 shares of the AA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 04, Beerman Molly S. (Senior VP & Controller) disposed off 12,500 shares at an average price of $64.53 for $0.81 million. The insider now directly holds 27,905 shares of Alcoa Corporation (AA).