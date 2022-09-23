Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) is -74.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.00 and a high of $29.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BHC stock was last observed hovering at around $7.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 82.12% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -43.0% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.15, the stock is 8.46% and 7.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.62 million and changing 0.70% at the moment leaves the stock -56.29% off its SMA200. BHC registered -74.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -69.70%.

The stock witnessed a 35.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.65%, and is -6.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.61% over the week and 9.29% over the month.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) has around 19600 employees, a market worth around $2.68B and $8.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 61.11 and Fwd P/E is 1.70. Profit margin for the company is 0.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 78.75% and -75.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.10%).

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -67.40% this year

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 362.20M, and float is at 345.71M with Short Float at 6.20%.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bausch Health Companies Inc., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Bausch Health Companies Inc. sold 4,550,357 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $17.05 per share for a total of $77.61 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310.45 million shares.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 10 that Bausch Health Companies Inc. (10% Owner) sold a total of 35,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 10 and was made at $17.05 per share for $596.92 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 315.0 million shares of the BHC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 14, Spurr Robert (U.S. President-Pharma Business) disposed off 1,595 shares at an average price of $22.19 for $35393.0. The insider now directly holds 90,506 shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC).