Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) is -67.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.20 and a high of $83.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MARA stock was last observed hovering at around $10.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.33%.

Currently trading at $10.52, the stock is -12.74% and -17.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.76 million and changing -3.04% at the moment leaves the stock -45.21% off its SMA200. MARA registered -70.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -64.03%.

The stock witnessed a -23.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 49.22%, and is -12.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.35% over the week and 9.60% over the month.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) has around 10 employees, a market worth around $1.36B and $188.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.78. Distance from 52-week low is 102.31% and -87.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.70%).

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -183.70% this year

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 109.44M, and float is at 107.84M with Short Float at 23.30%.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DENUCCIO KEVIN A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that DENUCCIO KEVIN A bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 23 at a price of $13.72 per share for a total of $68600.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 that DENUCCIO KEVIN A (Director) bought a total of 15,424 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 and was made at $9.63 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 99999.0 shares of the MARA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 28, OKAMOTO MERRICK D (Executive Chairman) disposed off 83,333 shares at an average price of $37.02 for $3.08 million. The insider now directly holds 5,486,480 shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA).