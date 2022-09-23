Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA)

Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) is -30.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.32 and a high of $41.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PARA stock was last observed hovering at around $21.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.53% off its average median price target of $26.80 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.6% off the consensus price target high of $47.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -15.94% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.87, the stock is -10.82% and -14.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.37 million and changing -2.48% at the moment leaves the stock -30.14% off its SMA200. PARA registered -46.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.52%.

The stock witnessed a -14.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.89%, and is -9.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.83% over the week and 3.93% over the month.

Paramount Global (PARA) has around 22965 employees, a market worth around $13.86B and $29.72B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.42 and Fwd P/E is 12.64. Profit margin for the company is 11.40%. Distance from 52-week low is -2.11% and -49.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.80%).

Paramount Global (PARA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Paramount Global (PARA) is a “Hold”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 8 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 77.50% this year

Paramount Global (PARA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 649.00M, and float is at 584.84M with Short Float at 9.68%.

Paramount Global (PARA) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Paramount Global (PARA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC /MD/, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC /MD/ bought 646,764 shares of the company’s common stock on May 17 at a price of $32.37 per share for a total of $20.94 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 32.01 million shares.

Paramount Global (PARA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading 4.72% up over the past 12 months and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is -30.59% lower over the same period. Netflix Inc. (NFLX) is -59.87% down on the 1-year trading charts.