Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) is -43.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.81 and a high of $41.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The STNE stock was last observed hovering at around $9.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.37% off its average median price target of $61.23 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.81% off the consensus price target high of $104.17 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are 68.51% higher than the price target low of $30.39 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.57, the stock is 2.17% and -2.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.44 million and changing -3.72% at the moment leaves the stock -15.50% off its SMA200. STNE registered -76.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.89.

The stock witnessed a 2.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.59%, and is 0.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.68% over the week and 6.26% over the month.

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) has around 15485 employees, a market worth around $2.82B and $1.72B in sales. Fwd P/E is 3.51. Profit margin for the company is -31.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.49% and -76.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.30%).

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) is a “Hold”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

StoneCo Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/28/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -251.30% this year

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 312.16M, and float is at 209.08M with Short Float at 9.72%.