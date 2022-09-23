Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC)

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) is -23.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.68 and a high of $68.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TFC stock was last observed hovering at around $46.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.2%.

Currently trading at $44.80, the stock is -5.99% and -8.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.19 million and changing -2.61% at the moment leaves the stock -16.81% off its SMA200. TFC registered -18.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.00%.

The stock witnessed a -9.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.40%, and is -6.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.69% over the week and 2.53% over the month.

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) has around 50283 employees, a market worth around $60.05B and $13.87B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.16 and Fwd P/E is 8.24. Profit margin for the company is 42.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.27% and -35.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.60%).

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 45.10% this year

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.33B, and float is at 1.32B with Short Float at 0.87%.

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ROGERS WILLIAM H JR, the company’s Chairman and CEO. SEC filings show that ROGERS WILLIAM H JR sold 142,606 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 20 at a price of $47.78 per share for a total of $6.81 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.86 million shares.

Truist Financial Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 22 that RATCLIFFE DAVID M (Director) bought a total of 132 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 22 and was made at $46.99 per share for $6203.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3055.0 shares of the TFC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 04, VOORHEES STEVEN C (Director) acquired 20,000 shares at an average price of $49.82 for $1.0 million. The insider now directly holds 60,873 shares of Truist Financial Corporation (TFC).

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading -28.67% down over the past 12 months and Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is -19.03% lower over the same period. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -11.81% down on the 1-year trading charts.