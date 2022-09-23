Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) is -22.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.15 and a high of $45.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INVH stock was last observed hovering at around $34.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13%.

Currently trading at $35.00, the stock is -6.58% and -6.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.34 million and changing 0.37% at the moment leaves the stock -10.94% off its SMA200. INVH registered -13.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.75%.

The stock witnessed a -6.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.23%, and is -5.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.72% over the week and 2.43% over the month.

Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) has around 1240 employees, a market worth around $21.56B and $2.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 60.66 and Fwd P/E is 46.85. Profit margin for the company is 16.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.58% and -23.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.00%).

Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) Analyst Forecasts

Invitation Homes Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.90% this year

Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 610.33M, and float is at 609.02M with Short Float at 2.07%.

Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tanner Dallas B, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Tanner Dallas B sold 23,120 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $42.43 per share for a total of $0.98 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.29 million shares.

Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) that is -13.62% lower over the past 12 months.