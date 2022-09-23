Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KPRX) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: KPRX) is -86.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.12 and a high of $2.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KPRX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04%.

Currently trading at $0.21, the stock is 1.58% and 9.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.04 million and changing 22.94% at the moment leaves the stock -61.21% off its SMA200. KPRX registered -88.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -70.77%.

The stock witnessed a 54.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -45.85%, and is -7.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.35% over the week and 18.23% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 72.02% and -91.07% from its 52-week high.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KPRX) Analyst Forecasts

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/15/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.30% this year

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KPRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 36.76M, and float is at 32.40M with Short Float at 21.86%.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KPRX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KPRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.