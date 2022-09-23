New Big Money Means Gerdau S.A. (GGB) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE: GGB) is 0.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.94 and a high of $6.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GGB stock was last observed hovering at around $4.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $6.62 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.58% off the consensus price target high of $8.25 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 2.63% higher than the price target low of $4.95 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.82, the stock is 4.11% and 4.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.63 million and changing 3.66% at the moment leaves the stock -6.03% off its SMA200. GGB registered 6.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.91%.

The stock witnessed a -0.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.95%, and is 10.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.97% over the week and 3.57% over the month.

Gerdau S.A. (GGB) has around 40061 employees, a market worth around $7.77B and $16.42B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.64 and Fwd P/E is 1.32. Profit margin for the company is 19.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.34% and -25.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.70%).

Gerdau S.A. (GGB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gerdau S.A. (GGB) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gerdau S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 553.30% this year

Gerdau S.A. (GGB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.70B, and float is at 622.98M with Short Float at 3.79%.

Gerdau S.A. (GGB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United States Steel Corporation (X) that is trading -8.42% down over the past 12 months and Nucor Corporation (NUE) that is 12.01% higher over the same period. ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) is -28.44% down on the 1-year trading charts.