New Big Money Means Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) is -17.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.90 and a high of $3.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LYG stock was last observed hovering at around $2.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $2.92 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.76% off the consensus price target high of $3.82 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are 4.09% higher than the price target low of $2.20 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.11, the stock is 1.69% and -0.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.67 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -9.79% off its SMA200. LYG registered -9.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.90%.

The stock witnessed a 1.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.43%, and is -2.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.63% over the week and 2.43% over the month.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) has around 57955 employees, a market worth around $36.50B and $16.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.62. Distance from 52-week low is 11.05% and -29.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.00%).

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lloyds Banking Group plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 514.50% this year

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 17.55B, and float is at 16.83B with Short Float at 0.05%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) that is -27.59% lower over the past 12 months. Royal Bank of Canada (RY) is -6.38% down on the 1-year trading charts.