New Big Money Means Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE: RITM) is -21.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.18 and a high of $11.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RITM stock was last observed hovering at around $8.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.38% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.31% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 15.9% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.41, the stock is -9.40% and -13.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.51 million and changing -4.32% at the moment leaves the stock -18.83% off its SMA200. RITM registered -24.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.81%.

The stock witnessed a -14.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.15%, and is -5.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.15% over the week and 2.57% over the month.

Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) has around 9862 employees, a market worth around $3.88B and $4.92B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.22 and Fwd P/E is 5.99. Profit margin for the company is 19.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.81% and -28.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.30%).

Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rithm Capital Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/28/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 142.80% this year

Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 466.81M, and float is at 464.54M with Short Float at 1.47%.

Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times.

Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) that is trading -33.75% down over the past 12 months and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) that is -33.56% lower over the same period. Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) is -12.21% down on the 1-year trading charts.