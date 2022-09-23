New Big Money Means Roblox Corporation (RBLX) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) is -65.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.65 and a high of $141.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RBLX stock was last observed hovering at around $35.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.55% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.99% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -67.9% lower than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.26, the stock is -12.84% and -17.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.83 million and changing -1.54% at the moment leaves the stock -31.07% off its SMA200. RBLX registered -56.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.47%.

The stock witnessed a -14.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.26%, and is -18.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.36% over the week and 6.26% over the month.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) has around 1600 employees, a market worth around $23.17B and $2.21B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -25.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 62.86% and -75.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-31.50%).

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Roblox Corporation (RBLX) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Roblox Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/07/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -111.30% this year

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 593.93M, and float is at 469.54M with Short Float at 6.70%.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) Insider Activity

A total of 85 insider transactions have happened at Roblox Corporation (RBLX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 57 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Donato Craig, the company’s Chief Business Officer. SEC filings show that Donato Craig sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 15 at a price of $44.38 per share for a total of $88760.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.17 million shares.

Roblox Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 12 that Messing Barbara (CMKtg & People Exper Officer) sold a total of 21,622 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 12 and was made at $45.04 per share for $0.97 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the RBLX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 09, Bronstein Manuel (Chief Product Officer) disposed off 2,612 shares at an average price of $45.00 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 773,208 shares of Roblox Corporation (RBLX).