New Big Money Means Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC) is -42.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.32 and a high of $12.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ERIC stock was last observed hovering at around $6.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $9.99 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.08% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are 3.56% higher than the price target low of $6.46 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.23, the stock is -12.19% and -14.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.79 million and changing -1.58% at the moment leaves the stock -29.64% off its SMA200. ERIC registered -43.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.85%.

The stock witnessed a -14.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.03%, and is -7.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.64% over the week and 1.88% over the month.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) has around 101459 employees, a market worth around $21.12B and $22.87B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.56 and Fwd P/E is 8.58. Profit margin for the company is 9.50%. Distance from 52-week low is -1.42% and -51.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.00%).

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/20/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 29.60% this year

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.33B, and float is at 2.98B with Short Float at 0.19%.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BlackBerry Limited (BB) that is trading -45.19% down over the past 12 months and Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) that is 28.91% higher over the same period. Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) is -2.98% down on the 1-year trading charts.