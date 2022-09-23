New Big Money Means Under Armour Inc. (UAA) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) is -63.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.02 and a high of $27.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UAA stock was last observed hovering at around $8.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.31%.

Currently trading at $7.75, the stock is -9.90% and -13.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.77 million and changing -3.85% at the moment leaves the stock -44.56% off its SMA200. UAA registered -62.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -54.28%.

The stock witnessed a -13.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.74%, and is -8.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.01% over the week and 4.04% over the month.

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) has around 7100 employees, a market worth around $3.35B and $5.72B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.65 and Fwd P/E is 11.14. Profit margin for the company is 3.00%. Distance from 52-week low is -3.37% and -71.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.50%).

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 161.90% this year

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 458.42M, and float is at 385.68M with Short Float at 5.32%.

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Under Armour Inc. (UAA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Gibbs David W, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Gibbs David W bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 31 at a price of $9.60 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 50000.0 shares.

Under Armour Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 27 that Gibbs David W (Director) bought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 27 and was made at $9.39 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25000.0 shares of the UAA stock.

Under Armour Inc. (UAA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NIKE Inc. (NKE) that is trading -37.40% down over the past 12 months. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) is -28.96% down on the 1-year trading charts.