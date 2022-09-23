Stellantis N.V. (STLA) Volatility At 2.47%, Should You Add A Position?

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA) is -31.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.37 and a high of $21.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The STLA stock was last observed hovering at around $13.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22% off its average median price target of $20.59 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.04% off the consensus price target high of $34.58 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are 15.92% higher than the price target low of $15.20 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.78, the stock is -5.08% and -7.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.12 million and changing -1.69% at the moment leaves the stock -18.56% off its SMA200. STLA registered -33.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.17%.

The stock witnessed a -8.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.85%, and is -5.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.47% over the week and 2.42% over the month.

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) has around 281595 employees, a market worth around $40.18B and $164.81B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.65 and Fwd P/E is 3.15. Distance from 52-week low is 12.40% and -41.70% from its 52-week high.

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Stellantis N.V. (STLA) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Stellantis N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.14B, and float is at 2.14B with Short Float at 0.59%.

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Stellantis N.V. (STLA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 3 times.

Stellantis N.V. (STLA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tesla Inc. (TSLA) that is trading 15.14% up over the past 12 months and General Motors Company (GM) that is -26.39% lower over the same period. Ford Motor Company (F) is -3.48% down on the 1-year trading charts.