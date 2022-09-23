The Gap Inc. (GPS) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

The Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) is -49.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.79 and a high of $26.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GPS stock was last observed hovering at around $9.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.78% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -26.57% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.86, the stock is -6.47% and -7.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.41 million and changing -2.85% at the moment leaves the stock -31.10% off its SMA200. GPS registered -62.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.03%.

The stock witnessed a -12.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.96%, and is -1.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.84% over the week and 5.28% over the month.

The Gap Inc. (GPS) has around 97000 employees, a market worth around $3.18B and $15.80B in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.53. Profit margin for the company is -2.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.74% and -66.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.50%).

The Gap Inc. (GPS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Gap Inc. (GPS) is a “Hold”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Gap Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/22/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 129.50% this year

The Gap Inc. (GPS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 367.00M, and float is at 178.11M with Short Float at 15.90%.

The Gap Inc. (GPS) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at The Gap Inc. (GPS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Laughton Mary Beth, the company’s President & CEO, Athleta. SEC filings show that Laughton Mary Beth sold 6,387 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 10 at a price of $10.07 per share for a total of $64317.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31561.0 shares.

The Gap Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 10 that Breitbard Mark (President & CEO, Gap Brand) sold a total of 16,755 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 10 and was made at $12.51 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 98980.0 shares of the GPS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 21, Breitbard Mark (President & CEO, Gap Brand) disposed off 7,311 shares at an average price of $17.01 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 53,893 shares of The Gap Inc. (GPS).

The Gap Inc. (GPS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -30.59% down over the past 12 months and The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) that is -10.82% lower over the same period.