Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) is -85.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.21 and a high of $1.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TOPS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 98.8% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 98.8% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.12, the stock is -55.88% and -62.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.82 million and changing -44.06% at the moment leaves the stock -82.78% off its SMA200. TOPS registered -90.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -88.89%.

The stock witnessed a -60.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -69.39%, and is -54.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 27.25% over the week and 13.90% over the month.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) has around 1 employees, a market worth around $6.28M and $56.37M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 0.92. Distance from 52-week low is -42.86% and -92.73% from its 52-week high.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Top Ships Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/17/2022.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 52.35M, and float is at 52.25M with Short Float at 1.07%.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.