Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) is 5.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.34 and a high of $6.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UEC stock was last observed hovering at around $3.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $6.60 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.03% off the consensus price target high of $7.25 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 40.83% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.55, the stock is -14.45% and -10.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.12 million and changing -2.20% at the moment leaves the stock -8.04% off its SMA200. UEC registered 14.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.84%.

The stock witnessed a -3.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.23%, and is -7.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.27% over the week and 8.04% over the month.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) has around 47 employees, a market worth around $1.21B and $23.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -8.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.71% and -46.21% from its 52-week high.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Uranium Energy Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/12/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.80% this year

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 346.43M, and float is at 340.16M with Short Float at 14.27%.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Insider Activity

A total of 74 insider transactions have happened at Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 41 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ballesta Moya Gloria L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Ballesta Moya Gloria L sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 24 at a price of $2.92 per share for a total of $29200.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74394.0 shares.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) that is trading -32.75% down over the past 12 months and Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) that is 12.74% higher over the same period. Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) is -15.33% down on the 1-year trading charts.