Walmart Inc. (WMT) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is -7.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $117.27 and a high of $160.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WMT stock was last observed hovering at around $134.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.38%.

Currently trading at $133.39, the stock is -0.70% and 0.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.56 million and changing -1.02% at the moment leaves the stock -2.93% off its SMA200. WMT registered -6.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.30.

The stock witnessed a -0.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.90%, and is -0.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.75% over the week and 1.83% over the month.

Walmart Inc. (WMT) has around 2300000 employees, a market worth around $362.81B and $587.82B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.62 and Fwd P/E is 20.32. Profit margin for the company is 2.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.75% and -17.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.30%).

Walmart Inc. (WMT) Analyst Forecasts

Walmart Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/15/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.70% this year

Walmart Inc. (WMT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.74B, and float is at 1.40B with Short Float at 1.06%.

Walmart Inc. (WMT) Insider Activity

A total of 91 insider transactions have happened at Walmart Inc. (WMT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 65 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WALTON S ROBSON, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WALTON S ROBSON sold 347,542 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 25 at a price of $135.66 per share for a total of $47.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282.33 million shares.

Walmart Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 25 that WALTON ALICE L (10% Owner) sold a total of 347,542 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 25 and was made at $135.66 per share for $47.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 282.33 million shares of the WMT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 25, WALTON JIM C (10% Owner) disposed off 347,542 shares at an average price of $135.66 for $47.15 million. The insider now directly holds 282,330,635 shares of Walmart Inc. (WMT).

Walmart Inc. (WMT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -30.59% down over the past 12 months. Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is 7.70% up on the 1-year trading charts.