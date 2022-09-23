Which institution holds the most shares in Infosys Limited (INFY)

Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) is -34.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.95 and a high of $26.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INFY stock was last observed hovering at around $17.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.34%.

Currently trading at $16.68, the stock is -8.65% and -11.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.84 million and changing -2.00% at the moment leaves the stock -21.26% off its SMA200. INFY registered -28.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.39%.

The stock witnessed a -13.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.54%, and is -6.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.92% over the week and 1.78% over the month.

Infosys Limited (INFY) has around 335186 employees, a market worth around $72.62B and $16.06B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.12 and Fwd P/E is 20.07. Profit margin for the company is 17.40%. Distance from 52-week low is -1.59% and -36.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.80%).

Infosys Limited (INFY) Analyst Forecasts

Infosys Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/13/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.10% this year

Infosys Limited (INFY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.19B, and float is at 3.56B with Short Float at 0.74%.

Infosys Limited (INFY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Accenture plc (ACN) that is trading -21.62% down over the past 12 months and Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is -25.34% lower over the same period. HP Inc. (HPQ) is -6.81% down on the 1-year trading charts.