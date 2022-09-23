Which institution holds the most shares in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) is -6.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.88 and a high of $48.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LVS stock was last observed hovering at around $36.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.33% off its average median price target of $44.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.16% off the consensus price target high of $58.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 4.62% higher than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.29, the stock is -6.57% and -6.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.2 million and changing -3.63% at the moment leaves the stock -6.37% off its SMA200. LVS registered -2.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.55%.

The stock witnessed a -4.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.75%, and is -11.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.25% over the week and 4.31% over the month.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) has around 44500 employees, a market worth around $27.70B and $3.85B in sales. Fwd P/E is 26.36. Profit margin for the company is 45.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.22% and -26.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.90%).

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/19/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.00% this year

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 764.00M, and float is at 330.08M with Short Float at 4.70%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 12 times.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS): Who are the competitors?

The company's main competitors (and peers) include DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) that is -70.40% lower over the same period. MGM Resorts International (MGM) is -28.85% down on the 1-year trading charts.