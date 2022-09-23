Which institution holds the most shares in Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR)

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) is -53.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.61 and a high of $23.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LAZR stock was last observed hovering at around $9.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.51% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.8% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 1.75% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.86, the stock is -11.35% and -4.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 23.96 million and changing -16.12% at the moment leaves the stock -32.45% off its SMA200. LAZR registered -53.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.53%.

The stock witnessed a -6.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.61%, and is -16.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.34% over the week and 7.29% over the month.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) has around 500 employees, a market worth around $2.98B and $37.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 40.23% and -67.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-26.40%).

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Luminar Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 73.00% this year

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 352.06M, and float is at 225.04M with Short Float at 22.91%.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Russell Austin, the company’s Chairperson, President & CEO. SEC filings show that Russell Austin bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 20 at a price of $9.87 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.03 million shares.

Luminar Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 15 that Russell Austin (Chairperson, President & CEO) bought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 15 and was made at $9.39 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.0 million shares of the LAZR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 09, Russell Austin (Chairperson, President & CEO) acquired 25,000 shares at an average price of $9.18 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 980,000 shares of Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR).