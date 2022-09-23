Which institution holds the most shares in Nokia Oyj (NOK)

Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) is -28.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.37 and a high of $6.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NOK stock was last observed hovering at around $4.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $6.31 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.52% off the consensus price target high of $8.15 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are 9.2% higher than the price target low of $4.89 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.44, the stock is -9.17% and -10.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 23.23 million and changing -1.33% at the moment leaves the stock -15.36% off its SMA200. NOK registered -20.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.91%.

The stock witnessed a -10.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.93%, and is -8.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.69% over the week and 2.20% over the month.

Nokia Oyj (NOK) has around 87927 employees, a market worth around $26.75B and $23.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.42 and Fwd P/E is 9.33. Profit margin for the company is 7.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.60% and -30.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.20%).

Nokia Oyj (NOK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nokia Oyj (NOK) is a “Buy”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 19 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nokia Oyj is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/20/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 163.90% this year

Nokia Oyj (NOK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 5.63B, and float is at 5.61B with Short Float at 0.39%.

Nokia Oyj (NOK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BlackBerry Limited (BB) that is trading -45.19% down over the past 12 months and Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is 4.72% higher over the same period. Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) is -2.98% down on the 1-year trading charts.