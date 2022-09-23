Which institution holds the most shares in Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST)

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) is -85.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.42 and a high of $401.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UPST stock was last observed hovering at around $22.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.56% off its average median price target of $24.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.92% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -52.21% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.31, the stock is -16.51% and -21.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.66 million and changing -6.82% at the moment leaves the stock -72.29% off its SMA200. UPST registered -93.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -82.04%.

The stock witnessed a -20.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -44.99%, and is -17.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.16% over the week and 7.64% over the month.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) has around 1497 employees, a market worth around $1.84B and $1.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.70 and Fwd P/E is 16.13. Profit margin for the company is 8.50%. Distance from 52-week low is -4.93% and -94.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.50%).

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -71.30% this year

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 83.83M, and float is at 69.69M with Short Float at 37.41%.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) Insider Activity

A total of 135 insider transactions have happened at Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 105 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mirgorodskaya Natalia, the company’s Corporate Controller. SEC filings show that Mirgorodskaya Natalia sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 01 at a price of $25.23 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42516.0 shares.

Upstart Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 25 that Mirgorodskaya Natalia (Corporate Controller) sold a total of 420 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 25 and was made at $27.35 per share for $11487.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 24602.0 shares of the UPST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 23, Mirgorodskaya Natalia (Corporate Controller) disposed off 238 shares at an average price of $27.30 for $6498.0. The insider now directly holds 25,022 shares of Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST).