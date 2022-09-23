Which Institutions Own Shares In ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX)?

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) is -30.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.88 and a high of $8.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ASX stock was last observed hovering at around $5.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05%.

Currently trading at $5.46, the stock is -3.07% and -5.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.17 million and changing -0.91% at the moment leaves the stock -18.27% off its SMA200. ASX registered -36.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.00%.

The stock witnessed a -7.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.02%, and is 1.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.44% over the week and 2.64% over the month.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) has around 97800 employees, a market worth around $11.44B and $20.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.02 and Fwd P/E is 6.17. Profit margin for the company is 11.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.89% and -36.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.70%).

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) Analyst Forecasts

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 127.50% this year

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.16B, and float is at 2.14B with Short Float at 0.39%.