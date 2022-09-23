Which Institutions Own Shares In Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR)?

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is -59.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.10 and a high of $119.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CZR stock was last observed hovering at around $41.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.92%.

Currently trading at $37.62, the stock is -16.65% and -16.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.0 million and changing -9.44% at the moment leaves the stock -40.75% off its SMA200. CZR registered -65.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -51.14%.

The stock witnessed a -17.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.81%, and is -19.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.88% over the week and 5.27% over the month.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) has around 23000 employees, a market worth around $8.35B and $10.39B in sales. Fwd P/E is 59.90. Profit margin for the company is -14.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.18% and -68.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.90%).

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 64.90% this year

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 214.00M, and float is at 204.91M with Short Float at 6.20%.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by TOMICK DAVID P, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that TOMICK DAVID P bought 1,100 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 17 at a price of $38.39 per share for a total of $42229.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5800.0 shares.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 16 that KORNSTEIN DON R (Director) bought a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 16 and was made at $38.10 per share for $95250.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 34353.0 shares of the CZR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 14, KORNSTEIN DON R (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $39.00 for $39000.0. The insider now directly holds 31,853 shares of Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR).

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) that is trading -2.30% down over the past 12 months and DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) that is -70.40% lower over the same period. MGM Resorts International (MGM) is -28.85% down on the 1-year trading charts.