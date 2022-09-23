Which Institutions Own Shares In ING Groep N.V. (ING)?

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) is -29.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.42 and a high of $15.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ING stock was last observed hovering at around $9.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $13.79 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.48% off the consensus price target high of $15.96 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are 5.0% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.50, the stock is 3.82% and 1.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.6 million and changing 0.21% at the moment leaves the stock -13.66% off its SMA200. ING registered -27.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.76%.

The stock witnessed a 5.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.59%, and is -3.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.20% over the week and 2.27% over the month.

ING Groep N.V. (ING) has around 57000 employees, a market worth around $36.22B and $22.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.30 and Fwd P/E is 6.58. Distance from 52-week low is 12.83% and -38.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.90%).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ING Groep N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 92.70% this year

ING Groep N.V. (ING) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.77B, and float is at 3.75B with Short Float at 0.16%.

ING Groep N.V. (ING): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include KB Financial Group Inc. (KB) that is trading -19.14% down over the past 12 months and Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) that is 21.58% higher over the same period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is -28.67% down on the 1-year trading charts.