Which Institutions Own Shares In ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON)?

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) is -4.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.88 and a high of $76.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ON stock was last observed hovering at around $68.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.38%.

Currently trading at $64.96, the stock is -6.56% and -2.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.91 million and changing -4.95% at the moment leaves the stock 6.98% off its SMA200. ON registered 33.66% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.57%.

The stock witnessed a -8.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.71%, and is -4.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.86% over the week and 4.43% over the month.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) has around 30000 employees, a market worth around $27.82B and $7.62B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.82 and Fwd P/E is 13.16. Profit margin for the company is 22.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.11% and -15.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.60%).

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Analyst Forecasts

ON Semiconductor Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 306.80% this year

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 434.20M, and float is at 431.53M with Short Float at 4.67%.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KEETON SIMON, the company’s EVP & GM, PSG. SEC filings show that KEETON SIMON sold 4,550 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 18 at a price of $75.00 per share for a total of $0.34 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

ON Semiconductor Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 12 that KEETON SIMON (EVP & GM, PSG) sold a total of 2,813 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 12 and was made at $70.00 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the ON stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 18, El-Khoury Hassane (CEO & President) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $56.17 for $1.12 million. The insider now directly holds 261,162 shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON).

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading -42.75% down over the past 12 months and Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) that is -4.59% lower over the same period. QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is -7.01% down on the 1-year trading charts.