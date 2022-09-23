Which Institutions Own Shares In Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (SONN)?

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) is -71.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.23 and a high of $10.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SONN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.31% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.59% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 92.59% higher than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.63, the stock is -41.48% and -53.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.53 million and changing 23.48% at the moment leaves the stock -62.89% off its SMA200. SONN registered -80.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -71.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.24.

The stock witnessed a -51.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -57.75%, and is -48.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 38.72% over the week and 17.70% over the month.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (SONN) has around 9 employees, a market worth around $115.36M and $0.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 32.52% and -84.05% from its 52-week high.

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (SONN) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/30/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 85.40% this year

The shares outstanding are 70.77M, and float is at 58.69M with Short Float at 0.62%.

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (SONN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times.