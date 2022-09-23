Who are the Institutional Holders in Block Inc. (SQ)?

Block Inc. (NYSE: SQ) is -65.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $56.01 and a high of $270.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SQ stock was last observed hovering at around $59.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.52% off its average median price target of $110.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.04% off the consensus price target high of $175.00 offered by 46 analysts, but current levels are -1.69% lower than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $55.93, the stock is -18.17% and -24.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 20.85 million and changing -5.92% at the moment leaves the stock -45.65% off its SMA200. SQ registered -78.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -58.69%.

The stock witnessed a -21.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.86%, and is -19.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.00% over the week and 5.13% over the month.

Block Inc. (SQ) has around 8521 employees, a market worth around $35.19B and $16.29B in sales. Fwd P/E is 35.88. Profit margin for the company is -3.00%. Distance from 52-week low is -0.14% and -79.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.00%).

Block Inc. (SQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Block Inc. (SQ) is a “Overweight”. 46 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 26 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Block Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.00% this year

Block Inc. (SQ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 581.35M, and float is at 523.10M with Short Float at 4.95%.

Block Inc. (SQ) Insider Activity

A total of 119 insider transactions have happened at Block Inc. (SQ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 64 and purchases happening 55 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Henry Alyssa, the company’s Square Lead. SEC filings show that Henry Alyssa sold 30,769 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 14 at a price of $66.35 per share for a total of $2.04 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.43 million shares.

Block Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 07 that Henry Alyssa (Square Lead) sold a total of 30,769 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 07 and was made at $65.79 per share for $2.02 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.43 million shares of the SQ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 02, Whiteley Sivan (Chief Legal Ofcr. & Corp. Sec.) disposed off 105 shares at an average price of $67.78 for $7117.0. The insider now directly holds 112,265 shares of Block Inc. (SQ).

Block Inc. (SQ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Open Text Corporation (OTEX) that is -46.50% lower over the past 12 months. Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is 4.74% up on the 1-year trading charts.