Who are the Institutional Holders in Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)?

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) is -75.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.22 and a high of $4.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CEI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $781250.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 100.0% off the consensus price target high of $781250.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 100.0% higher than the price target low of $781250.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.21, the stock is -33.25% and -40.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 23.32 million and changing -6.95% at the moment leaves the stock -67.09% off its SMA200. CEI registered -85.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -78.77%.

The stock witnessed a -43.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -50.32%, and is -28.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.52% over the week and 5.88% over the month.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) has around 9 employees, a market worth around $117.72M and $0.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -5.05% and -95.69% from its 52-week high.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) is a “Sell”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Camber Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/14/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 39.10% this year

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 509.43M, and float is at 452.89M with Short Float at 6.94%.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.